BOSSIPSounds ‘The Voice’ Alum Ignatious Carmouche Releases “Soulmate” Feat. Y’Anna Crawley

“Latch” onto Ignatious…

A soul singer who appeared on “The Voice” is blessing fans with new music and we’re bringing it to you on ##BOSSIPSounds. Ignatious Carmouche who hails from Opelousas, Louisiana was first introduced when he was one of 20,000 contestants across the United States to enter “The Voice on Snapchat” competition vying for an all-expense paid trip to Los Angeles, California and an opportunity to appear on “The Voice.”

After three rounds of “The Voice on Snapchat” this undeniable talent’s voice landed him an invite to be a part of “The Voice” Season 13 blind auditions. During his blind audition, Ignatious sang Sam Smith’s “Latch” and caught the attention of judges Jenifer Hudson and Blake Shelton.

Ultimately his rendition of “Latch” peaked the iTunes R&B Charts at number 19 and Ignatious went on to host “The Voice on Snapchat” Season 3 Finale and worked alongside renowned singer/songwriter Ester Dean.

He’s now prepping his first album.

Until its release, Ignatious is further promoting his R&B records including his current single “Soulmate” feat. Y’Anna Crawley. The love song features Ignaitous imploring his soulmate to give their connection a shot.

“I know love can be scary but I’ll calm your heart if you let me,” sings Ignatious.

Watch the video below, are YOU feeling these #BOSSIPSounds?



