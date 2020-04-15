A “Lil Positivity”: Compton Mayor Aja L. Brown And Miss Diddy Collab To Protect Senior Citizens With Masks From Henry Mask Company

Coronavirus is affecting all of us but especially the elderly as their preexisting conditions and weakened immune system leave them vulnerable to sickness or worse.

Obviously, the healthcare professional who work in this country are top-notch but these are the times when community kindness is also key to ensuring that as many of our loved ones survive as possible. To that end, the mayor of Compton, California, Aja L. Brown, and The Brand Group Agency’s President Miss Diddy have teamed up to provide masks for the elderly who will need to protect themselves from coronavirus. The ladies hit up fashion designer friends Jamarr Henry and Patrick Henry of “Rich Fresh” and they graciously donated 250 masks from their company Henry Mask Company.

Says Miss Diddy:

“I lost all of my grandparents at a pretty early age in my life and it made me extremely sensitive towards the elderly, I always wish I had my grandparents growing up as an adult. There was no way I could know this is happening in the world and not Try my best to take care of the senior citizens to the best of my ability.”

That mayor added:

“Our Seniors are the foundation of our community and we are thankful to partner with native Miss Diddy and Henry Mask Company to provide mask for our seniors, as we continue our efforts to ensure our loved ones are cared for and protected”.

Patrick Henry is doing what every company in America with the power to do so should be doing, helping people.

“Being in the garment making business, we have all the resources necessary to make masks. We honestly felt it was irresponsible to not use those resources to make the one thing that people need the most.”

Good on everybody involved with this effort!