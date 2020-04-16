Soul Food: Goodie Mob Talks CeeLo Leaving The Group, Being Called Racists & More In New Episode Of “Unsung”

Goodie Mob Stars On The Season Finale Of ‘Unsung’

Goodie Mob has been a major staple in the culture for nearly three decades, and now the legendary lyricists of the South are sharing their story about the journey they endured as a groundbreaking, hip hop quartet. On the season finale of TV One’s Unsung, Big Gipp, Khujo, Cee-Lo, and T-Mo opened up about everything from being called a racist group to how CeeLo’s departure from the quartet changed the nature of group’s relationship.

CeeLo revealed,

“I remember talking to T very naturally, very civilly. I said ‘I wanna do a solo record. He said ‘Man me too.’ I had thought from that one conversation that the split would be amicable. As far as I was concerned it was.”

Although his fellow Mob members saw the split differently, Gipp admitted that CeeLo was always destined to be a solo singer.

“I was pissed off at Lo for leaving, but one thing I can say is that he always sung, so somewhere in our journey he was gonna take that time to go and sing anyway.”

See what else the legendary group had to say when the season finale of Unsung featuring Goodie Mob airs this Sunday, April 19 on TV One.