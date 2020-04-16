Safaree Launches OnlyFans Account
STRAAAAIT Schlong: Safaree Launches OnlyFans Account, Fans Wonder If He’ll Show The Patois Pipe
That’s the question a number of fans are asking after a “Love & Hip-Hop” star announced that he’s joining a popular (possibly pornographic) paid subscription content service. Safaree knows he broke the Internet’s cervix in 2018 when nudes leaked of hie enormous Jamrock junk. Since then he’s played up the chatter around it by announcing a collaboration with a sex toy line (he’s since pulled out, no pun) and even got his wife Erica Mena in on the action.
Remember when Erica gladly reminded fans that her hubby’s leaked pics were “better” than those (fraudulent) DaBaby nudes?
“YO DA BABY, I’M REALLY HAPPY FOR YOU, MY HOMEGIRLS GROUP CHAT WILL LET YOU FINISH, BUT MY HUSBAND HAS ONE OF THE BEST NUDE LEAKs OF ALL TIME.!” Erica tweeted.
Wellllllll, the “best nude leak of all time” might be continuing on OnlyFans where the Internet’s favorite amateur and professional porn stars are making big bucks during the quarantine.
After initially teasing fans that he was considering starting an OnlyFans account surprisingly with permission from his wife…
Safaree announced this week that his OnlyFans page is live.
Still, some people have doubts that Safaree’s going to give them premium adult content. Several think the $20.99 subscription will only feature the Badman busting out dance moves.
Safaree says that’s untrue, however.
Also, the Barbz are having a field day and trolling the rapper.
What do YOU think??? Would you subscribe to Safaree’s OnlyFans???
