The Tonight Show: Pharrell Williams Talks About The Misconceptions Surrounding Race & COVID-19 [Video]

Pharrell Williams is the latest guest to virtually join Jimmy Fallon for an episode of The Tonight Show: At Home.

Throughout the entire duration of the COVID-19 pandemic so far, an important topic of conversation has been the fact that the virus disproportionately affects black and brown people. Obviously, the virus itself isn’t discriminating, but the healthcare system is–which is what the “Happy” singer joined Fallon to talk about this week. On top of that, he also touches on his Something in the Water festival partnering with World Central Kitchen to feed families in need and working with Global Citizen on education and the One World: Together at Home special.

When it comes to issues like race and how it relates to the pandemic our world is facing right now, it is important to have big profile celebrities like Pharrell to speak out whenever they’re given the platform to. While entertainment is necessary right now, it’s nice to see the legendary producer discussing important topics on The Tonight Show, and not just joking around about how boring being quarantined is.

Check out the full interview for yourself down below to see what Pharrell has to say about the coronavirus, Something in the Water, and more: