CouchParty 2.0: Michelle Obama Will Be Addressing The Party People Prior To We All Vote’s Virtual Festivities

Michelle Obama is on a mission to make sure as many souls get to the polls (or absentee ballots as coronavirus may dictate) as humanly possible come this November.

Building on the success of the first #CouchParty with DJ D-Nice, THEE First Lady and her team decided to bring it back one mo’ gin and invite the When We All Vote partners and volunteers to host their own virtual parties to get family members, friends, and complete strangers to get registered.

Prior to the 2.0 party, Mrs. Obama will hold a conference call where she will address the attendees and get everyone excited to make their voices heard during this crucial 2020 election and beyond.

🚨🚨BIG NEWS🚨🚨 We are stepping it up for #CouchParty 2.0! 🎉Join our action call Monday, April 20th at 7:15 PM ET and hear directly from @MichelleObama, then (virtually) get your friends and family together to register everyone you know! RSVP → https://t.co/nNHJzCW1bE pic.twitter.com/lBirAXgGj2 — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) April 16, 2020

Hit that link to get RSVP’d. There won’t be any bottle service but there will be lots of fun, great music, and most importantly, civic engagement!