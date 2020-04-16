Chadwick Boseman Weight Loss

Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking Slim-Down Causes Concern, He’s Probably Prepping For THIS Role

- By Bossip Staff

Di bleck pantha is fine—we think…

Chadwick Boseman

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The Internet’s currently up in arms over a video of Chadwick Boseman where T’Challa looks significantly skinnier. The “Black Panther” star is currently quarantining at home and posted a video Wednesday to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day. The actor who previously played the baseball legend in the film “42” announced “42 producer” Thomas Tull’s $4 million personal protective equipment donation to healthcare workers in the black community.

“I can’t think of a better time to remember my hero and the hero of many of you out there,” said Chadwick. “And it’s time we end this pandemic.”

Still, people were distracted by the actor’s appearance. The last time the public saw Chadwick was in February at the NBA All-Star game…

2020 NBA All-Star - AT&T Slam Dunk

Source: Jonathan Daniel / Getty

in yesterday’s video however, it’s quite clear that he’s much leaner.

The post caused a firestorm of comments from fans concerned about Chadwick’s health. Our sister site MadameNoire reported however that Chadwick’s “naturally lean” and on a “vegetarian-leaning diet.”

“He has slowly been getting skinnier, while his hair has grown quite a bit, pretty much all over his head and face. People wondered over the months why he was letting himself get so lean, and there was plenty of conversation around his look at February’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. The reason for all of this could be Chadwick’s more vegetarian-leaning diet that he picked up while prepping to play T’Challa.”

That sentiment’s also been echoed on social media by influencers like April Reign.

We also did some digging and found that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic Chadwick was preparing to portray an African samurai in “Yasuke.” Deadline describes “Yasuke” as a former slave and native of Portuguese Mozambique who became “the first African samurai to swing a sword in Japan.”

Hopefully, this astute actor’s just keeping himself lean in preparation for future film production.

It’s unlikely that Chadwick will respond to all the hoopla, but we’ll keep you posted!

