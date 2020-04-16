Chadwick Boseman Weight Loss
Chadwick Boseman’s Shocking Slim-Down Causes Concern, He’s Probably Prepping For THIS Role
Di bleck pantha is fine—we think…
The Internet’s currently up in arms over a video of Chadwick Boseman where T’Challa looks significantly skinnier. The “Black Panther” star is currently quarantining at home and posted a video Wednesday to commemorate Jackie Robinson Day. The actor who previously played the baseball legend in the film “42” announced “42 producer” Thomas Tull’s $4 million personal protective equipment donation to healthcare workers in the black community.
“I can’t think of a better time to remember my hero and the hero of many of you out there,” said Chadwick. “And it’s time we end this pandemic.”
Still, people were distracted by the actor’s appearance. The last time the public saw Chadwick was in February at the NBA All-Star game…
in yesterday’s video however, it’s quite clear that he’s much leaner.
View this post on Instagram
I am hearing stories of desperation from people all over the country, and we know our communities are suffering the most and urgently need help. Celebrating #JackieRobinsonDay with the launch of Thomas Tull’s #Operation42, a donation of 4.2 million dollars in personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals that service the African American Communities who have been hit the hardest by the Covid-19 pandemic. Thank you, Jackie, for refusing to accept the world as it is, for showing us that we can make a difference.
The post caused a firestorm of comments from fans concerned about Chadwick’s health. Our sister site MadameNoire reported however that Chadwick’s “naturally lean” and on a “vegetarian-leaning diet.”
“He has slowly been getting skinnier, while his hair has grown quite a bit, pretty much all over his head and face. People wondered over the months why he was letting himself get so lean, and there was plenty of conversation around his look at February’s NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. The reason for all of this could be Chadwick’s more vegetarian-leaning diet that he picked up while prepping to play T’Challa.”
That sentiment’s also been echoed on social media by influencers like April Reign.
We also did some digging and found that prior to the COVID-19 pandemic Chadwick was preparing to portray an African samurai in “Yasuke.” Deadline describes “Yasuke” as a former slave and native of Portuguese Mozambique who became “the first African samurai to swing a sword in Japan.”
Hopefully, this astute actor’s just keeping himself lean in preparation for future film production.
It’s unlikely that Chadwick will respond to all the hoopla, but we’ll keep you posted!
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.