Forgiveness: Nicki Minaj & Big Fendi Link Up To Put The Past Behind Them On “That’s A Fendi” Podcast [Video]

Big Fendi was a very important person from day one in the come-up story of Nicki Minaj, going all the way back to her mixtape DVD days. He helped in the early parts of her career, and if you know anything about the music industry, coming up in the early days was a lot harder than it is today. But between the come up and her first album, somehow Nicki and Fendi ended up going their separate ways. The reason for the separation is up for debate but Fendi has been very vocal about his disappointment in the outcome of the situation.

The peak of the frustration hit when he joined Lil Kim on The Breakfast Club, revealing that he owned Nicki’s trademark and website, adding that the label only sends him a small check for discovering Nicki–though this really isn’t Minaj’s fault, because record labels are notorious for doing these things to anyone not directly in business with them.

Now, almost a decade later, Fendi is starting his own podcast, That’s A Fendi Morning Show, so who better to be his first guest than Nicki? The episode isn’t a hostile situation, but more of a reflection on the hard work both put in for the same common goal, realizing that whatever caused them to fall out wasn’t even worth it.

The 30-minute interview can be watched down below: