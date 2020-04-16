Another Round Of HILARIOUS TikTok Videos

Beautiful people, we survived another stressful week in Coronaville where we ate (and ate and ate), got drunk before 4 pm, plotted on acquiring more wine (from somewhere, anywhere), found decent substitutes for toilet paper, randomly slid into DMs, finally completed a project we started years ago and blew through the $1,200 stimulus money that hit this week.

At this point, you’ve probably spent amounts of time on the internet and either love or absolutely HATE TikTok–the wildly popular social media obsession responsible for the funniest, wildest, craziest, most relatable and creative videos on social media that we compiled for your Thursday cackles.

Hit the flip for another round of wild, crazy and HILARIOUS TikTok videos.