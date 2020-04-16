SMH: Kenyan Governor Mike Sonko Blasted For Including Hennessy In Coronavirus Care Packages Plans

Governments around the world are rushing to get aid to their citizens in response to the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc more and more each day. While many suggest we have passed the peak of the pandemic, it really comes down to how you look at it, because at the very least, the damage to the economy will last years beyond the virus itself.

Due to the pandemic, one governor tried to go the extra mile and give his citizens a little something extra in their coronavirus relief plans in the form of the liquid courage better know as Hennessy. Mike Sonko, the Governor of Nairobi, Kenya, was blasted all over social media after his plans to include “small bottles of Hennessy” in the food packs going out to the city’s poor families were revealed online.

According to the NY Post, his reasoning for including the Hennessy made the entire situation worse.

“From the research which has been conducted by World Health Organization (WHO) and various health organizations, it has been revealed that alcohol plays a very major role in killing the coronavirus or any sort of virus,” Sonko said in a clip, tweeted by Citizen TV Kenya.

Dr. Githinji Gitahi, the global CEO of Amref Health Africa, was quick to respond and let people know that liquor can do more damage than good and make you more vulnerable to catching the virus.

Hopefully, the Governor doesn’t let the slander get to him and can stay focused on the task of recovery.