Amicable Exes: Justin Timberlake Responds To Britney Spears Joking About Their Break Up On Instagram

They say time heals all wounds, and when it comes to Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears, that definitely appears to be true.

Britney posted a video onto Instagram of her dancing to her ex-boyfriend’s song, “Filthy” while donning a skimpy white crop top and shorts. “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored,” she wrote in her caption.

She went on to reference her break up with JT before praising his music, writing, “PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD !!!!!!”

The caption seems like Spears getting ahead of her commenters, because there’s no doubt that fans would have questioned her dancing to a Timberlake track had she not mentioned it her self–Even if their break-up was two decades ago.

It seems like everything is good on both ends of the old relationship, with Justin hopping into the comment section to drop a laughing emoji along with a couple praying hands. It’s gotta be good seeing someone you went through a tough break-up with not being able to deny how good your music is.

The two singers were in one of the most high-profile relationships for three years before splitting in 2002. Their break up drew even more attention when Justin released his hit song, “Cry Me a River,” which was about her being unfaithful to him, leading to their split.