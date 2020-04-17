Florida Man Freed From Jail Over Coronavirus Allegedly Murders Someone The Next Day

This….is…tragic.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re sure you’ve heard about inmates like Tekashi 6ix9ine and YNW Melly petitioning for their release from prison. And while some wardens and judges have agreed that it’s best to let inmates leave their respective penitentiaries to thwart the spread of coronavirus, in Tampa, Florida a similar idea backfired.

An inmate was recently re-arrested after he was freed from jail and committed a murder the very next day.

WFLA reports that Joseph Edwards Williams, 26, one of more than 100 inmates released from custody until trial under an administrative order aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 in the county jails.

Williams was released from custody at 8:02 a.m. on Thursday, March 19 and by March 20 he allegedly committed a homicide. Authorities tell WFLA that they responded at 10:40 that night to several 911 calls about gunshots fired near 81st Street South and Ash Avenue where a man was found dead at the scene.

“There is no question Joseph Williams took advantage of this health emergency to commit crimes while he was out of jail awaiting resolution of a low-level, non-violent offense,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. “As a result, I call on the State Attorney to prosecute this defendant to the fullest extent of the law.”

Williams was originally arrested for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s now facing charges of second-degree murder with a firearm, a gun charge and resisting an officer.

Williams was arraigned via video appearance Tuesday and ordered held on a more than $250,000 bond.