Mrs. Snowman: Jeannie Mai Recaps Engagement Story For YouTube Fans [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Congratulations, HUNNAY! Jeezy recently got on his knee to ask Jeannie Mai to be his forever love and she’s been radiating ever since. Jeannie was all smiles when she recently recapped the night Jeezy proposed with her coworkers on The Real. Now to document her special night, Jeanie created a 14:00 youtube vlog.
Still, in disbelief Jeannie says:
I legit keep touching my ring finger to confirm that yes, this really did happen. Three years ago, I could have never imagined. But today fam, I’m engaged to the man I call my soulmate; a man who brought Vietnam to us since we couldn’t go, who my parents absolutely adore, and who understands me better than I do
