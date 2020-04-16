Mrs. Snowman: Jeannie Mai Recaps Engagement Story For YouTube Fans [Video]

Congratulations, HUNNAY! Jeezy recently got on his knee to ask Jeannie Mai to be his forever love and she’s been radiating ever since. Jeannie was all smiles when she recently recapped the night Jeezy proposed with her coworkers on The Real. Now to document her special night, Jeanie created a 14:00 youtube vlog.

Still, in disbelief Jeannie says: