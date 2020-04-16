Tokyo Jetz New Single "Respect" Goes Viral With #CarChronicles Challenge

New Music: Tokyo Jetz Drops First Single “Respect” Off Upcoming EP [AUDIO]

- By Bossip Staff
Tokyo Jetz single artwork for "Respect"

Source: Courtesy EMPIRE / Grand Hustle

Tokyo Jetz has a new single called “Respect” that she just released this afternoon. Download it HERE.

The record will be one of 4 off a new EP called “Stimulus Pack” that will feature T.I. We love how her artwork fits the “Stimulus Pack” concept.

The single is already going viral with a #CarChronicles challenge that has fans and other artists posting videos free-styling to the record in their cars.

Check out a couple of the videos from the challenge below:

