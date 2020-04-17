Bae(s) Of The Day: A Gallery Of Reasons This Quarantine Better Be Over By The Time Sundress Season Starts

The news about the future of Covid-19 and social distancing seems grim. So many of the pundits and prognosticators are under the belief that this thing could last far into next year. That would mean so many of the events we have been dying to experience are going to get canceled.

Not the least of them is the annual treat known as SUNDRESS SEASON. For those who don’t know, sundress season is that glorious time in the summer when ladies put on those form-fitting pieces of goodness that hugs their bodies like a tender love.

It’s really the greatest. If this season is canceled, then we are going to be highly upset.

That’s why we have decided to give you some of the best sundress pics on the net…and updates on when we can see women like this in person again.