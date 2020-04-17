Ee Oo Seeds: Rapper Roddy Ricch Welcomes A Baby With His Beautiful Lil Boo-thang

Rapper Roddy Ricch, known for his infectious record ‘The Box’ is a new daddy! The 21-year-old just welcomed a baby with his girlfriend Allie. A pic was shared from Allie’s account of Roddy holding his new baby boy before it was quickly deleted. In it, Roddy is gazing lovingly at his new miracle, it’s super sweet.

Unfortunately, the photo and Allie’s Instagram account disappeared almost as soon as she shared the news. The young lady received tons of negative comments from Roddy’s young girl fans after making the announcement. It was a surprise to many of them that the rapper was even in a relationship. Both Allie and Roddy keep things low-key, barely posting to social media at all.

Here is Allie showing off her Roddy Ricch baby bump a few weeks back.

Congratulations to the young couple!