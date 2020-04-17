Wayment! Old Footage Seemingly Proves Kirk Frost DID Bag Rasheeda While She Was Still In High School

Kirk and Rasheeda Frost fired back at rumors this week after Kirk was accused of adopting his wife at 15 and marrying her at 17. It was a huge controversy since fans assumed Kirk is 14 years older than his wife and fans immediately started comparing the businessman to R. Kelly.

In a response video, Kirk denies that he adopted Rasheeda and refused to tell his age…but there may be video evidence that he DID bag her while she was still in high school.

Fans have dug up footage of the ‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ stars celebrating what looks to be like an anniversary. In it, a friend of the couple brags that Kirk drove up to Rasheeda’s high school in a nice car to impress her:

“Was the only ni**a back then with the flyest cars, and that’s the only reason your a** went up to her high school and got her pretty a**, ok? And now we here how many years later?”

The clip is brief but, yikes! Neither Kirk or Rasheeda disagree with their friend’s recollection in the clip.

What a predicament. Either they reveal their age difference, or have people thinking Kirk prayed on Rasheeda… Do YOU think Rasheeda and Kirk should just tell everyone their ages to clarify or is this all just a silly scandal?