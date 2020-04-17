Issa Rae and Prentice Penny talk Insecure season 4 episode 1 on Wine Down

Wine Down: Issa Rae And Prentice Penny Analyze The Most Awkward And Angsty Aspects Of Insecure’s Season 4 Premiere [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
"A Lowkey Conversation With Issa Rae And Prentice Penny" Moderated By Bevy Smith

Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

The events of the Insecure season 4 premiere are still playing back in our minds and there is a LOT going on.

While we all wait patiently for Sunday night’s new episode, Issa Rae and showrunner Prentice Penny sit down and talk about all the nuances and aspects of what transpired last week.

According to Twitter, Molly is the worst person on God’s green earth and somebody needs to put her where she belongs, Issa done found her a regular-degular “full-sized ni**a” to clap her cakes, and Tiffany DuBois is competing with Wendy Williams for messiest broad on television.

Like we said, there’s a lot going on. Peep the video below to get more insight into what the creators think.

What say you?

