Quack Chronicles: Dr. Phil & Dr. Oz Eviscerated Over Overtly Ridiculous Coronavirus Comments

“Do no harm” or nah???

Are y’all even a real doctor, fam? That’s the question that’s being asked after Mr. Phil McNAH and his Hippocratic hypocrite homeboy Dr. Oz made some shady azz comments on Fox News (of course). Most recently while on Faux News, “doctor Phil” criticized governmental mandates to shut down non-essential businesses.

According to Phil, the economy doesn’t shut down when an estimated 45K people die in car accidents so there’s no need to social distance amid this GLOBAL coronavirus pandemic.

“The economy is crashing around us and they’re doing that because people are dying because of coronavirus,” said Mr Phil to Laura Ingraham. “I get that, but look, the fact of the matter is we have people dying – 45,000 people a year die from automobile accidents, 480,000 from cigarettes, 360,000 from swimming pools – but we don’t shut the country for that.” But yet, we’re doing it for this and the fallout is going to last for years because people’s lives are being destroyed.”

Oh yeaaaah?

Twitter quickly eviscerated paltry Phillip and noted that while he holds a doctorate in clinical psychology, he is NOT licensed to practice and clearly not a physician.

This, of course, comes after “doctor” Oz also said some stupid s***. Oz also appeared on Fox News and called for the reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic, claiming it “may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality.”

“First, we need our mojo back,” Oz told Sean Hannity. “Let’s start with things that are really critical to the nation where we think we might be able to open without getting into a lot of trouble. Schools are a very appetizing opportunity.”

Putting children in danger is “appetizing”???

To be clear, Oz also said:

“I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing that the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3 percent in terms of total mortality. You know, that’s — any life is a life lost, but to get every child back into a school where they’re safely being educated, being fed, and making the most out of their lives, with the theoretical risk on the backside, it might be a trade-off some folks would consider.”

Still sounds stupid, right? RIGHT.

Oz has since claimed that he “misspoke” and shared an apology video.

Yeah, aight.

What do YOU think about these “doctors” dishing out coronavirus advice??? Whose COVID-19 comments do you really trust???