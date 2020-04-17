More Creepin’? Alleged Texts Show Offset BEGGING Baby Mama For Sex While Married To Cardi B

Things are getting MESSY between Offset and his baby mama and now she’s dragging Cardi B into too!

The mother is disgruntled after she says Offset and Cardi B keep “playing” with her. We reported earlier this week that Nicole Algarin aka Shya L’amour was back in court on April 14th regarding an ongoing support case involving her rapper baby daddy. She says in documents that the rapper has only provided ‘limited support’ since their daughter was born. Now Shya is on social media alleging that Offset allegedly STOPPED providing financial support for their daughter after she stopped having sex with him at his request.

Shya shared alleged texts from Offset where he asks her over and over again where she is after asking her to have sex “one last time”.

The date on these alleged texts, June 2018, is months AFTER he and Cardi B were reported to be officially married. Cardi B was also pregnant with their baby girl Kulture at the time, she was born in August 2018. Whoa.

So far, Offset has not commented on cheating allegations. Why do you think Shya is going off like this?