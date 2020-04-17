BOSSIPSounds: Get “Comfortable” With Savannah Christina’s Sensual New Visuals [VIDEO]

Warner Records‘ new singer/songwriter/poet Savannah Cristina just released another beautiful song with a complementary video entitled “Comfortable” – showcasing her soulful voice, sensual lyrics and alluring tone. Check out the video below:

If a video could be cozy this definitely fits the bill.

South Florida native Savannah Christina gained a following after releasing a string of stripped-down videos that she recorded with a mic and minimal set-up on a beach, basketball court and anywhere else she’d feel inspired. Her most recent, “Self Care,” has over 4 million YouTube views, including a thumbs up from Alicia Keys who called Savannah’s “Self-Care” “beautiful.”

Savannah Cristina describes her music as “soul therapy.” Citing Ella Fitzgerald, Norah Jones and Stevie Wonder as early influences, Savannah began honing her skills at the age of six, singing at church.

Definitely sounds like a strong spiritual foundation got her where she is now. We’re loving the vibes of “Comfortable” and can’t wait to see what’s next for her.