A Lil’ Positivity: Charlotte Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo Is Donating $1 Million In Supplies To Help DR Congo

Yet another NBA player is giving back in a big way during their now almost 2-month long hiatus.
Bismack Biyombo, who plays for the Charlotte Hornets, is making sure his home country has what they need during the current pandemic, donating $1 million in supplies to help DR Congo fight COVID-19.
“We have never experienced a crisis of this magnitude,” Biyombo said, according to reports from TMZ. “Seeing my home country suffer in this capacity is devastating.”
“I’ve spent the last few weeks trying to figure out a way to help those suffering in the DRC. I am pleased to announce that The Bismack Biyombo Foundation delivered over 10,000 masks and 780 hazmat suits to the DRC this week.”
All in all, those masks and suits are expected to add up to a whopping $1 million worth of supplies to help the people in his country battle the coronavirus. Biyombo’s foundation also makes sure to point out that the area has been plagued with deadly diseases like malaria to Ebola for years, which leaves the country in a really bad spot as it gears up to face COVID-19.
With his efforts, Biyombo hopes the supplies can help to slo the virus from spreading so the country has a greater chance to fight it.
