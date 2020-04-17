QuaranTunes: Rebellious Rookie Reo Cragun Drops Debut Single “Grown Men Don’t Cry”

Rising star Reo Cragun is a rebellious genre-bender who established himself as a true game-changer while on tour with multi-award-winning artists like Billie Ellish, Flume and Lil Yachty.

With over 50 million streams across all platforms, an impressive social media following and flawless musicianship, he set the bar sky-high for his debut single “Grown Men Don’t Cry” that allows fans to feel and react to emotions as he loses the love of his life.

You can stream “Grown Men Don’t Cry” here and follow his journey to quarantine-era stardom here.