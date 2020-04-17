Does He Have A Point? Tory Lanez Thinks “There’s A Lot Of Similarities Between [Him] And Pac”

Tory Lanez has been in the headlines a lot recently due to the antics involved in his highly-popular Quarantine Radio Instagram Live series. Now, he’s getting some attention for something he said in a newly released interview, which a lot of people may not agree with.

On an episode of For The Record with Genius’ Rob Markman, Tory declared that he thinks there’s “a lot of similarities” between him and the late hip-hop legend, Tupac Shakur.

“I feel like honestly, and n***as is gon’ be like, ‘Yo, you’re bugging,’ but I feel like—remember when Pac was like, ‘I may not change the world, but I can spark the idea in the brain of the person who will?'” Lanez said. He went on to say that him and Pac share a “bluntness,” because he isn’t afraid to say exactly what he feels, just like Pac.

“I feel like, deadazz, like that ‘spark’ was me, my n***a. I feel like there’s a lot of similarities between me and Pac,” he said, before going on to clarify that he’s not directly comparing himself to the late rapper.

“Not saying like, I’m Pac. I hate when n***as say that. I’m not trying. I’m me, my n***a, but I do love Pac and I do feel like there were similarities in the fact that when you really think about it, I say whatever the f**k I want to say. N****s hate me for that. Or they love me for it. I move how I want to move. I really punch your f***ing face off in real life. It’s been proven. This is a proven fact.”

It’s hard to imagine the “Dear Mama” rapper inviting girls onto his Instagram Live so they could pour milk on their lady parts, but hey, you never know.

Check out Tory Lanez’s full interview with Rob Markman down below:

https://youtu.be/DX3u5DeTGP4