With This 3-Course Bundle, You’re About to Drive Crazy Traffic ‘Pon Your Blog

Lockdown szn keeps getting longer and longer (it’s for your own good, but it doesn’t mean you’re not allowed to be sick of it), money’s getting shorter and shorter, and you’ve probably sworn that you’re going to lose it if you see one more post encouraging you to bake some mf bread. Well, we’re not going to tell you to do that. Instead, we’re going to give you a lil’ push to go on and start that blog you’ve always dreamed of. For real though, you’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain. You get to make some cool money from home while writing about the things you love. It also won’t hurt to grow your online presence a bit.

If you’re on board with this, then The Ultimate Build Your Blog Bundle is the most important thing you need to get started. It’ll teach you how to market your blog in the most creative ways. This bundle contains three courses put together by April Bowles-Olin, one of the baddest bloggers in the biz, and when you go through these courses, it’s guaranteed to help you drive the numbers on your blog through the roof, and you know what this means: mo’ money in the bank.

Here’s what you get when you subscribe to this bundle:

Build a Successful Creative Blog (a $49 value)

You need three major things to build a successful blog: Great content, a powerful voice and relevant info. If you’re not sure how to put all these together while finding your audience and marketing your blog all at the same time, then this course is for you. You’re also gonna learn a lot about editing blog posts and coming up with fire headlines that’ll bring crazy traffic to your blog.

Double Your Followers (a $99 value)

Everyone and their sister owns a blog these days, but what makes the popular bloggers stand out? Their ability to confidently market themselves online, of course. Want to learn how to hack this skill and double your followers? April is on hand to train you to understand the psychology of marketing, increase your follower count on Insta and Twitter, and make your newsletter appealing to tons of subscribers.

Write a Blog Post That Drives Traffic (a $29 value)

Those online guides on writing dope blog posts are alright, but how many of them were put together by an actual World Record holder who knows what he’s talking about? Well, this one is. Join Darren Murph, the Managing Editor of Engadget, on this course that will help you improve your writing skills, and show you what editors look out for in a writer or blogger. He’ll also spill the tea on the authors and publications you should be looking out for if you’re trying to improve, monetize and market your work.

This Bundle for Bloggers was originally priced at $177, but we’re giving you an 83% discount so you can get it at a cool $29.99 on the Bossip shop.

The Ultimate Build Your Blog Bundle – $29.99 See Deal

