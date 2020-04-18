‘Why Do You Feel So Entitled?!’ Offset’s Baby Mama Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ Cardi B For Allegedly Threatening To Smack Her

Shya L’amour, the mother of Offset’s daughter who recently visited the court to ask for emergency support for their child says she’s done being silent while her wealthy baby daddy and his wife disrespecting her behind the scenes.

This week Shya put Offset on blast for allegedly putting a hold on supporting their daughter after she denied him sex a year and a half ago. While talking to Milagrogramz at ItsOnSite, Shya detailed why it’s crucial Offset put his ego aside and start supporting their daughter ASAP.

In the clip, Shya L’amour says she works a full-time job while taking care of both her kids, including her 4-year-old daughter with Offset. She’s also living in Atlanta, originally from Tampa and says she’s lacking resources right now with no family around to help, especially with businesses shut down in Georgia because of COVID-19. Point is, she NEEDS Offset to step up, but is his wife thwarting his fatherly duties?

Apparently, reaching out to Offset and Cardi B has been even more difficult, Shya says because Cardi B has been “disrespectful” behind the scenes. In a separate clip posted to her page, the mother says Cardi B recently threatened to smack her and she’s tired of taking the disrespect while being portrayed as “the bad guy.”

“I came to her privately and respectfully and she still come with the disrespect talking about she gonna smack me. This is your second time threatening me! I’m done trying to save face for motherf*ckers who don’t give a f*ck about me. And they disrespectful and stupid bro.” “It’s like talking to a wall, these people slow. Women are supposed to stick together knowing these men be on the BS. Why do you feel like somebody owe you something? Why do you feel so entitled? I don’t owe you shit, I never owed you nothing. You got me f*cked up if you think you gonna disrepect me and keep on threatening me and I’m not gonna speak my truth.”

Lots of folks are going through a financial crisis right now and everyone needs a little support, so hopefully, these adults work it out for the CHILD involved. Come on Offset & Cardi B, get it together!