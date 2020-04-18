Shya L'amour Addresses "Disrespectful" Cardi B
‘Why Do You Feel So Entitled?!’ Offset’s Baby Mama Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ Cardi B For Allegedly Threatening To Smack Her
Shya L’amour, the mother of Offset’s daughter who recently visited the court to ask for emergency support for their child says she’s done being silent while her wealthy baby daddy and his wife disrespecting her behind the scenes.
This week Shya put Offset on blast for allegedly putting a hold on supporting their daughter after she denied him sex a year and a half ago. While talking to Milagrogramz at ItsOnSite, Shya detailed why it’s crucial Offset put his ego aside and start supporting their daughter ASAP.
In the clip, Shya L’amour says she works a full-time job while taking care of both her kids, including her 4-year-old daughter with Offset. She’s also living in Atlanta, originally from Tampa and says she’s lacking resources right now with no family around to help, especially with businesses shut down in Georgia because of COVID-19. Point is, she NEEDS Offset to step up, but is his wife thwarting his fatherly duties?
Nicole Algarin has remained humble and quietly raised her and rapper Offset’s 5-year-old daughter. Now Nicole, professionally known as Shya L’Amour, speaks out about what led to the child support battle against Offset and how she doesn’t blame his wife Cardi B for his decisions. _____________________________________________ In an exclusive interview with @Milagrogramz for Onsite, Nicole explains what motivated a recent Instagram story post she shared insinuating Offset isn’t helping financially because she’s closed up the cookie shop to him. She told Onsite, “It’s a little bit easier to get what you need and what you want from somebody if you’re abiding by their rules.” _____________________________________________ Nicole also made it clear that she has no problems with Cardi B. And although she could have a positive influence on her husband, Offset still makes his own decisions. “I don’t feel like she’s responsible for no man’s actions… at the end of the day, that’s a grown man.” _____________________________________________ The Tampa rapper shared that there hasn’t been any sexual contact of any nature between her and Offset, mostly due to their ongoing beef. “He don’t try to approach me. He know. We’re not on those terms,” she said. Nicole stated she doesn’t want to involve anyone else nor cause problems, however she doesn’t like being portrayed as “the bad guy”. _____________________________________________ What do you all think of this? Drop it below 👇🏾
Apparently, reaching out to Offset and Cardi B has been even more difficult, Shya says because Cardi B has been “disrespectful” behind the scenes. In a separate clip posted to her page, the mother says Cardi B recently threatened to smack her and she’s tired of taking the disrespect while being portrayed as “the bad guy.”
“I came to her privately and respectfully and she still come with the disrespect talking about she gonna smack me. This is your second time threatening me! I’m done trying to save face for motherf*ckers who don’t give a f*ck about me. And they disrespectful and stupid bro.”
“It’s like talking to a wall, these people slow. Women are supposed to stick together knowing these men be on the BS. Why do you feel like somebody owe you something? Why do you feel so entitled? I don’t owe you shit, I never owed you nothing. You got me f*cked up if you think you gonna disrepect me and keep on threatening me and I’m not gonna speak my truth.”
Don’t talk to the blogs behind the scenes trying to spin the narrative and think I’m not going to speak my truth… them days over with. & this ain’t got nothing to do with him or our differences that will be settled in court! This is about my respect period. I let y’all slide for too long… you was literally begging and blowing up my phone to see receipts of 2018 so I showed you 🤷🏼♀️
Lots of folks are going through a financial crisis right now and everyone needs a little support, so hopefully, these adults work it out for the CHILD involved. Come on Offset & Cardi B, get it together!
