Bye, Bigots! 2 Students Get Expelled From Georgia High School After Posting Racist TikTok Using The N-Word
Even while there’s a global pandemic going on, some people still manage to spend their time being racist and ignorant.
Two Georgia high school students ended up being expelled this week after posting a racist TikTok riddled with negative stereotypes about African Americans.
In the video, which you can see for yourself down below, two teenagers introduce the video by saying they’re “making n*****s,” before making derogatory remarks about Black people and pouring “ingredients” into the sink including “eat watermelon and fried chicken” and “don’t have a dad.”
This video ended up going viral after one of their classmates posted the video to Twitter in an effort to expose “how racist the kids at my school are.” She posted the names of the two who made the TikTok while also pointing out that this isn’t an isolated incident, and racism is a huge problem at her school.
Later on in her thread, after going viral, she shared the good news: the two students who made the video, Jeffrey Hume and Stephanie Freeman, got expelled.
In a statement obtained by The New York Times, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus said the students’ “behavior was unacceptable and is not representative of the district’s respect for all people. The racist behavior observed in the video easily violates this standard. They are no longer students at Carrollton High School.”
David Brooks, the Principal at Carrolton High School, looked into the incident on Thursday and said although the video was recorded after school hours, there’s no excuse.
“It is our priority to keep our schools safe, and there is no doubt this incident has caused significant tension at Carrollton High School, across the district, state and nation – even the world,” he said. “This incident does not reflect the culture of Carrollton City Schools,” he said. “We are very proud of our diversity and so is our entire community. We don’t need to lose sight of this important attribute because of the actions of a few.”
