Knocked Up Yet Or Nah? Adrienne Bailon Says She’s Trying Hard For A Quarantine Seed [Video]

Adrienne Bailon says she’s seriously hard at work to make a baby while quarantining at home with her husband Israel. The ‘Real Daytime’ host recently dished out deets to her coworkers during a Girl Chat segment.

Adrienne says she prepared by buying pregnancy tests in bulk, taking folic acid and also researching at home and water births just in case hospitals are at capacity amid this coronavirus pandemic. Previously, Adrienne showed viewers a tour of her new home that features an unfurnished baby’s room. Around the 12-minute mark, the ladies try to guess if Jeannie or Adrienne will get knocked up first…who do YOU think it will be?

Hit play.