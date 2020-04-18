F**k 12: Off-Duty Louisiana Cop Shoots 14-Year-Old In The Head For Being On His Front Lawn

Even in this time of the pandemic, the cops still find a way to damn near kill unarmed people.

An ABCNews report states that an off-duty officer shot a 14-year-old boy in the head after we awoke at 3am and found several people in his front yard.

The Metairie cop said he heard noises outside and went to check them out. At some point, a physical altercation ensued and the officer fired a shot striking the boy in his head. The injured teen was rushed to the hospital where he is now in critical condition.

The story says nothing about the boy or the others being armed so it’s hard to understand why this cop felt it necessary to fire such a potentially lethal shot if it was just a wrestling match. The police are refusing to currently identify the officer or the boy. But they are treating the 14-year-old like “a victim and a suspect”.

SMFH.