Get Your Life Together: Young Chop Accused Of Starving A Dog To Death, Arrested For Probation Violation

Young Chop has been in the news a lot lately, and now, it seems like things are only getting worse.

The Chicago native is currently living in the Atlanta metro area, where he was arrested for the second time this month on Thursday, April 16. According to Gwinnett County Police records, the producer was booked around 3:30 p.m. for violating his probation. He was not given a bond and remains behind bars.

Back in February, Chop was placed on probation after being arrested on an aggravated cruelty to animals charge in an incident where was accused of starving a dog to death.

At the moment, it is not clear what provoked the probation violation charge, but Young Chop was also arrested for reckless conduct on April 6. That arrest came after the Chicago native filmed himself out and about looking for 21 Savage amid a statewide stay-at-home order by the governor of Georgia. In that case, he was released in the same day.

If that’s not already enough disfunction, Chop was also recently accused of firing a gun into the street, which he shared on his own Instagram page. He’s also been at the receiving end of motor vehicle violations, including driving without a valid license and driving with expired tags.

Over the course of the last few weeks, Young Chop’s social media antics have included calling out fellow artists like 21 Savage, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, T.I., Jeezy and more.