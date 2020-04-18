The TALENT Jumped Out: Brandy’s Daughter Sy’Rai Debuts Single With Aaliyah Tribute [Listen]

Our baby is all grown up! Sy’rai Smith, Brandy’s baby girl, is all grown up and dipping her toes into music. The 17-year-old budding star just released a single called “At Your Best” which gives tribute to late star Aaliyah. We must say, she has those Norwood vocals and runs!

On the track, produced by Genius & Tubbsmuzi Sy’rai doesn’t hold back, belting in a Brandy 2.0 tone. She’s so good! Hit play to check her out.