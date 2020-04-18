Netflix Strong Black Legends' Tracy Clayton interviews actress Shar Jackson

Strong Black Legends: Shar Jackson Talks ‘Good Burger’ Cosplaying, Moesha Experience, And Gaming Career

- By Bossip Staff
Press Preview And Grand Opening Party For Nickelodeon's "Good Burger" Pop-Up Diner

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Shar Jackson has had quite a professional career that spans across varying platforms and fan bases.

The actress, gamer, and self-described geek sat down with Tracy Clayton of Netflix’s Strong Black Legends and talks about it all from Good Burger cosplaying to her gaming career.

Oh, and best believe she told some stories about her time playing Nicey on Moesha. You’re definitely going to want to hear what she has to say about THAT.

Press play on the video below and enjoy.

