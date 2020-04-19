Somebody’s Fired: Apple’s Next Flagship Phone Gets Leaked & We Have All The Details [Video]

The Coronavirus has impacted businesses around the world, causing manufacturers to shut down and delay orders from retailers around the world. Even today, some Target and Walmart stores are closing off anything outside of the food section since the lack of replenishment and importance of non-food items isn’t the focus. One of the world’s largest retailers, Amazon, has even halted delivery of non-essential items until further notice. This has left many consumers wondering what the impact will be on some of their highly anticipated releases, such as Sony’s long-awaited Playstation 5 and Apple’s next flagship iPhone. While the answer is currently unclear, the one outcome no one saw coming was an entirely 3D printed prototype of the new iPhone with its leaked specs making its way into a Youtube video that now has millions of views.

The model featured in the Youtube video is confirmed to be 70% of the finished product, with the only changes being minor tweaks before final production. The iPhone 12 looks to be a bigger and slimmer version of the iPhone 4/4s, which was a model many users loved and wished Apple would make bigger. Their dream is coming true and will also include four other possible models to accompany the flagship phone. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will also feature 6.7-in screen with Flat edges, 2D glass, smaller notch, HUGE camera, Smart Connector, wider antennas, relocated sim card tray, and more.

Check out the entire list of leaks and pictures of the device down below.