4 Family Members Of Defiant Pastor Who Died Of Coronavirus Diagnosed With Coronavirus

Four family members of a defiant Virginia Pastor who died after continuing to hold service in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic are also battling the virus. As previously reported Bishop Gerald Glenn of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church in Chesterfield passed away after going viral for saying he wouldn’t cancel a large Christian gathering of his parishioners unless he was “in jail or the hospital.”

In a sermon, Bishop Gerald Glenn told his congregation, "I firmly believe that God is larger than this dreaded virus," and announced he was not afraid to die. On Sunday, it was announced that he had died after testing positive for Covid-19. https://t.co/KnkLGxj0dw — CNN (@CNN) April 14, 2020

Now FOUR of his family members have come forward to announce that they have COVID-19. His daughter, Mar-Gerie Crawley, told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Wednesday night that she’s one of four family members who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, including her husband, her mother, and her sister.

Crawley also defended her father’s actions and said he “took the necessary precautions to ensure social distancing” and only held service to offer people hope amid the pandemic.

“When he decided to have services, he was very clear in posting signs and having hand sanitizer, and wearing gloves and not congregating with people after service, during service,” Crawley said. “People were asked to sit six feet apart. Family members sat together. That’s it. After service, there was no talking and hanging around. Everyone left. He … wanted to give them a message of hope that it’s OK that this virus is out there. God is out there, too, and we believe that God will protect us.”

Oh bwoy.

We’re praying for the healing of Pastor Glenn’s family, while ALSO reminding folks that you should listen to social distancing guidelines. 650K people are reportedly infected with COVID-19 in the U.S. and at least 28,500 are dead.

STAY SAFE, PEOPLE.