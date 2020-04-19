Pay Up: The Game’s Record Label & ‘Born to Rap’ Royalties Have Been Seized To Pay Sexual Assault Accuser $7 Million

After years of fighting, The Game’s sexual assault accuser has finally scored a win against the rapper.

According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, Priscilla Rainey was granted ownership of the rapper’s independent record label, Prolific Records, along with royalties from his latest release, Born to Rap. Because of this, Rainey now has full control over any salary The Game was previously receiving through his imprint, which he launched back in 2019.

“Any and all rights, title, and interest of Defendant in any money, property, or payments due to Defendant from LA Prolific, in the form of, among other things, commission, royalties, contract receivables, deferred compensation, income, wages, payroll, salary, and accounts receivable. Failure by Defendant to comply with this Order may subject him to contempt of Court proceedings,” the court documents read. “It’s further ordered that all third parties who receive notice of this Order are directed to pay any and all money or property due, or to become due, under this Order, directly to Plaintiff either: (1) by check payable to “Priscilla Rainey,” and delivered to Plaintiff’s counsel … until and to the extent necessary to pay the Judgement in full.”

Wack 100, The Game’s manager, responded to the recent news on Instagram, claiming that these reports are false and that he’s the one who owns all the Born To Rap royalties.

In 2016, The Game was ordered to pay over $7 million in damages to Priscilla Rainey. She received this judgment about a year after she sued the rapper for an alleged sexual assault that took place while filming his VH1 reality show, She’s Got Game.

In the lawsuit, Rainey claims The Game showed up to a date “highly intoxicated on alcohol and drugs (which was typical), and sexually assaulted plaintiff on several occasions that night. This included him forcefully reaching his hand inside her dress to rub her bare vagina and buttocks.”

In the end, she was awarded $7,130,100 after The Game failed to ever appear in court due to not taking the allegations seriously. In the years since, the rapper has reportedly not paid Rainey anything, which caused her to file a motion requesting the seizure of The Game’s income.

On Instagram, Priscilla posted a photo right after the news broke that seems to be referring to her recent legal win.