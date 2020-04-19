Gone Too Soon: The WNBA Praises Kobe Bryant’s Support Of Women’s Basketball & Explains His Impact On The Sport [Video]

One of the first blows of 2020 was the untimely passing of former Laker and NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. Kobe passed away along with his daughter and future WNBA legend, Gigi Bryant, in a helicopter crash in southern California. Kobe’s passing brought together the nation to mourn the loss of greatness and a lot of this generation’s first exposure to putting in the work to get the results.

The Mamba mentality is something all the future NBA and WNBA newcomers have set as the bar for their daily performance and outlook on the game. For 20 seasons, Kobe helped transcend the game of basketball every time he woke up for his daily workout and every night he wore the purple and gold on the court. Kobe was very vocal after his retirement that he wouldn’t be the old guy hanging around the Staples Center–the is, until his daughter GiGi found the same love for the game that he did. That’s when Kobe focused his love for the game to the WNBA and helping his daughter become just as great as he was.

Kobe was vocal about the fact that she was his successor, and he didn’t need to have a son for his legacy to carry on. This week, Gigi was selected as an honorary draft pick for the WNBA alongside her two teammmates who died in the crash, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester. Alongside this moment, ESPN shared WNBA athletes and staff discussing how Kobe was putting his energy into helping elevate the WNBA in a way that would leave his fingerprints on the WNBA forever.

Grab some tissues and press play to watch the heartfelt messages for Kobe Bryant down below.