Seriously?! Connecticut Man Arrested For Breaking Into A Closed Restaurant & Spending 4 Days Eating Food And Drinking Liquor

A man in Connecticut was arrested after he broke into a closed restaurant to spend four days drinking their liquor and eating their food.

Louis Angel Ortiz was reportedly found by the New Haven Police Department inside a local restaurant on Tuesday. Authorities were responding to reports of a robbery in progress, which is when they discovered the 42-year-old man asleep with a bottle of rum. Once they reviewed the restaurant’s security cameras, police allege that Ortiz had broken into the building on Saturday.

The department wrote about Ortiz’s arrest in an Instagram post, writing, “Officers learned Ortiz helped himself over the course of four days to the restaurant’s food, liquor, and beer. In addition to eating and drinking at the restaurant. Ortiz removed beverages and property from the building.”

Or course, the business was closed due to COVID-19, which ended up giving Ortiz the opportunity to break in and do whatever he wanted inside the restaurant. According to reports, the restaurant’s management estimates that Ortiz’s binge resulted in thousands of dollars in lost products, which includes the 70 bottles of liquor he either consumed or stole.

Now, Ortiz is being held on a $12,500 bail on charges of burglary in the third degree, larceny in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the first degree. At the time of his arrest, he also had an active warrant.