Unbreak Her Heart: Toni Braxton Being Appalled During Teddy Riley & Babyface’s Hilariously Horrible Battle Goes Viral

Toni Braxton is just like YOU, struggling to process what the f*** she was watching during that Uncle encrusted #VERZUZ battle between Teddy Riley and Babyface.

Babyface’s work wife (she calls him her “musical husband”) could NOT believe that her sweet (COVID-19 recovered) Kenny was bothered to faceoff with Teddy Riley who scoffed at social distancing with a camera crew, a bearded liturgical dancer, insistently echoing microphone and a befuddled brunch villain ensemble (hands on the hips included).

when pastor trying to start his sermon and the band hits that IIIII I GOTTA PRAIIIIIIISEEEEE pic.twitter.com/fgpqCa3y08 — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) April 19, 2020

Toni expressed her disappointment in a VERY RARE moment of Living Legend live tweets and the results were epic.

“Teddy this echo is killing me! Come on man!” tweeted Toni.

She was also appalled that Teddy Riley’s dial-up Internet impresarios tried to blame the TERRIBLE sound quality on Babyface.

“Now Teddy, you know Face set up isn’t messing up your sound! The hype man doesn’t know how to fix audio? AND he doesn’t have a mask on either? Teddy! What is going on!?

Teddy this echo is killing me! Cmon man! — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Now Teddy, you know Face set up isn’t messing up your sound! — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

The hype man doesn’t know how to fix audio? AND he doesn’t have a mask on either? Teddy! What is going on!? — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

Toni also BALKED at the moment that Teddy suggested that they start the battle over…

Are we really starting over? I’m sorry I gotta make dinner this is like watching old folks use Jitterbug phones pic.twitter.com/9Fjqm0xxwM — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

and her little sister Tamar also agreed that things were getting ridiculous.

No diggity. You know you done effed up when THEE Toni Braxton is on your a**.

What the hell was that battle last night and will YOU tune in for the alleged “rematch”???

Now it’s no sound. We got to wait 7 whole days for this? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/CcC2grMsGf — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

“7 whole days”—LMAO, she’s good!

I’m a huge Teddy fan, he’s a super producer but I’m biased! I’m done for the night. Love y’all! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/R7AkVJ32MA — Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) April 19, 2020

