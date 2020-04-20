S#!t Is Real: Offset Mourns The Death Of His Great Uncle Jerry Due To Coronavirus

Coronavirus continues to take its toll on everyone in world. By the time it’s all over it appears that every single person will have either lost someone or will know someone who’s lost someone to the disease.

According to TMZ, Offset has become one of those people. The Migo’s most newsworthy member recently took to Instagram to reveal that his great uncle Jerry lost his battle with COVID-19.

“Smfh this corona s**t done killed my uncle 😢 Rip uncle Jerry damn man”

In another post ‘Set asked for support.

“Pray for my family”

Neither Quavo not Takeoff have commented on Jerry’s death but being that they are all blood family we can imagine that they are just as sad as Offset. It isn’t clear which side of the family Uncle Jerry is from but clearly ‘Set is taking it hard.

Thoughts and prayers to the family.