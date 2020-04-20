Merde 12! Pissed Off Parisians Pop Off Over Police Treatment Of Muslims As French Lockdown Extended

We’ve reached the point in the coronavirus pandemic where we are starting to see people publicly revolt to the conditions that they are being forced to live under.

No, we’re not talking about the MAGA, Trump-swallowing, KKK soup cookies who tried to slide on Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer for extending the stay-at-home order. We’re talking about Muslim folks in Paris who are in the streets to protest the way they’ve been treated by “heavy-handed” police as France’s President Emmanuel Macron has also extended the social distancing order.

Des unités de police répondent aux feux d’artifices par des tirs de grenades lacrymogènes.#VilleneuveLaGarenne pic.twitter.com/A7CP6hRCjS — Taha Bouhafs (@T_Bouhafs) April 19, 2020

According to DailyMail, tactically-armed police firing tear gas and swinging batons took to the streets of Villeneuve-la-Garenn early this morning to disperse a crowd that was shooting off fireworks. The protest comes in the wake of a 30-year-old motorcyclist who was struck by and critically injured by an unmarked police car.

‘The very badly injured man comes from an Arab Muslim background,’ said a source close to the case. ‘He is critical in hospital, and people in the area have reacted very badly to what has happened.’

Peep video of the scene below.