Damn: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Had His Leg Amputated Due To Coronavirus Complications

Broadway Star Has His Leg Amputated Due To Coronavirus Complications
The number of lives affected by COVID-19 are growing every single day, with folks in the entertainment industry sharing their struggles that stem from contracting the virus.
Cordero has been in the hospital since March 31, where he was being treated with blood thinners to help relieve clotting in his leg, which doctors had to stop because the medication was causing internal bleeding. According to the Associated Press, the decision to amputate was made on Saturday.
“For Nick, he is doing the best that he possibly can right now, which is a huge hallelujah. Surgery went well, he’s recovering well,” his wife said on Sunday via her Instagram story. “Everything seems to be kind of calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster.”
While losing a leg is obviously a huge deal, this is only the latest complication the Broadway star has faced after being hospitalized with what was initially thought to be pneumonia–Like on April 12, when Cordero “lost consciousness” and had to be resuscitated.
Nick Cordero is best known for his 2014 portrayal of Cheech in Bullets over Broadway, a role which earned him a Tony Award nomination for best featured actor in a musical.
The Broadway star’s wife continues to share updates on social media, where she assured fans over the weekend that the amputation surgery was a success.
My sweet husband needs your prayers please. Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care. I miss him terribly. I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him. Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing. Elvis and I are feeling completely fine. My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who are and you are all angels. 🙏🏻
