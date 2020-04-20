Broadway Star Has His Leg Amputated Due To Coronavirus Complications

Damn: Broadway Star Nick Cordero Had His Leg Amputated Due To Coronavirus Complications

- By Bossip Staff

Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room

Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty

The number of lives affected by COVID-19 are growing every single day, with folks in the entertainment industry sharing their struggles that stem from contracting the virus.

In recent weeks, Broadway star Nick Cordero was taken away from both the stage and his family, leaving him unconscious and on a ventilator at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles

According to updates shared by his wife, Amanda Kloots, on social media, the coronavirus has now taken something else from the actor and father: his right leg.

Cordero has been in the hospital since March 31, where he was being treated with blood thinners to help relieve clotting in his leg, which doctors had to stop because the medication was causing internal bleeding. According to the Associated Press, the decision to amputate was made on Saturday.

“For Nick, he is doing the best that he possibly can right now, which is a huge hallelujah. Surgery went well, he’s recovering well,” his wife said on Sunday via her Instagram story. “Everything seems to be kind of calmed down, which is so great because this has been such a roller coaster.”

While losing a leg is obviously a huge deal, this is only the latest complication the Broadway star has faced after being hospitalized with what was initially thought to be pneumonia–Like on April 12, when Cordero “lost consciousness” and had to be resuscitated.

Nick Cordero is best known for his 2014 portrayal of Cheech in Bullets over Broadway, a role which earned him a Tony Award nomination for best featured actor in a musical.

The Broadway star’s wife continues to share updates on social media, where she assured fans over the weekend that the amputation surgery was a success.

View this post on Instagram

My sweet husband needs your prayers please. Nick has been sick for awhile with what we were told last week was pneumonia. Unfortunately we think he was misdiagnosed and we are waiting to hear if this is in fact COVID. He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen. We are all trying to stay positive and strong knowing that he is in the best care. I miss him terribly. I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him. Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. He isn’t allowed to eat or drink, he is very weak and having a hard time breathing. Elvis and I are feeling completely fine. My hubby is fighting like a champ but this is serious. Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who are and you are all angels. 🙏🏻

A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on

Bossip Radio

Our staff has picked their favorite stations, take a listen...
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE
Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, In White Folks News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.