Kush Chronicles: Rapper Jim Jones & Celeb Jeweler Alex Todd Launch THC-Laced “Saucey Lean” As Alternative To Codeine (Exclusive)

Rapper Jim Jones and his business partner Alex Todd say they’ve come up with a substitute to the popular drug, “lean,” or codeine laced cough syrup.

The duo, part of cannabis company Saucey Farms and Extracts, launched “Saucey Lean” syrup on April 20 after noticing the ongoing problem of lean and opioid abuse in the hip hop community.

“Working with Alex to develop Saucey Lean has been a dope experience,” Jones said. “We really wanted to create a unique sensation for consumers, but in a safe way. We did that with this product – you can feel right without the harmful side effects.”

Lean, aka promethazine, has been a scourge in rap for years. Pimp C of UGK died of complications from lean abuse and sleep apnea in 2007. Last year, rapper Juice Wrld died of a drug overdose after admitting that he’d abused the drug. And Lil Wayne and Future have both rapped in songs about their love of lean.

“One of the reasons we started this company was to help people with alternatives to the pharmaceutical industry,” Todd said. “We’re trying to get people to a greener, healthier alternative.”

The drink – priced at $35 – works like an edible, and comes in flavors including cherry, grape and tropical mix, Todd said. Saucey Lean is available in California and Oregon.

The pair will be hosting a virtual 4/20 “smoke out” and Q&A with Jones and other celebrity guests to help raise money to combat the COVID-19 pandemic at 4 p.m. EST and 4 p.m. PST.

