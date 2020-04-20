B-B-B-B-Butt, Wait, It Gets Worse! Aussie Doctors Suggest Not Farting “Bare Bottom” To Prevent The…Spread…Of COVID-19

If you are suffering from flatulence then this post is for you and the well-being of your loved ones.

A NYPost report states that doctors from “down under” believe that limiting your farts while in the company of others is a safe move to protect them from potential contact with “aerosolized feces.”

Dr. Norman Swan made the precautionary recommendation during the latest episode of Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s Coronacast podcast.

“No bare-bottom farting,” Swan advised about posterior pandemic panic, in a measured, mildly amused tone. “Luckily, we wear a mask, which covers our farts all the time,” Swan said, referring to the protective aspects of pants, shorts, dresses, underwear and other garments. “I think that what we should do in terms of social distancing and being safe is that … you don’t fart close to other people, and that you don’t fart with your bottom bare.”

Dr. Swan wasn’t the only doctor wonder about the dangers of a$$ gas. Dr. Andy Tagg took his query to Twitter.

So, can the bottom-based emissions of someone with coronavirus be silent and deadly? That is the question I set out to answer. As you may imagine there is not a great deal of research in this area. — Andy Tagg (@andrewjtagg) April 6, 2020

Although there hasn’t been much research done on this subject, epidemiologist Dr. Aaron E. Glatt of Mount Sinai South Nassau doesn’t think there is too much to worry about.

“Studies have clearly shown that a significant percentage of COVID-19 patients do have GI [gastrointestinal] symptoms (alone, or in combination with respiratory or other general symptoms) at the time of illness presentation,” Glatt told The Post via email. “However, there are no published data on whether flatulence alone presents any risk of transmission, although in a clothed person, it would be unlikely to be a significant route of transmission,” he said.

Sounds like the only people who need to take heed are you draws-adverse folks who love the feeling of going commando.