Exclusive Clip: T.I., Chance The Rapper And DC Young Fly Face Off In Wildstyle Battle On “Wild ‘N Out” Premiere [VIDEO]

A brand new season of “Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” kicks off Tuesday night and we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure RIGHT NOW. The clip features Chance the Rapper, T.I. and DC Young Fly going head to head in the classic Wildstyle battle. Check it out below:

Aw man we wish we could have heard Chance’s bars too! And is that Durk we see over in the cut?

“Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out” premieres April 21st at 8PM on VH1. Will you be watching?

Check out some more photos from the episode below: