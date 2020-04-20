Brian Kemp To Reopen GA’s Barbershops, Bowling Alleys & Coronavirus Coated Establishments FRIDAY

This….is….ridiculous.

Georgia’s governor Brian Kemp is a clamoring COVIDiot who’s setting people up to die.

Kemp, who stole the gubernatorial election from Stacey Abrams, held a press conference to announce that he’s ready to reopen the state. Businesses include gyms, BOWLING alleys (seriously?!), barbershops, hair salons, massage parlors, nail salons, and other similar businesses can reopen statewide on Friday.

Not only that, but the “governor” also announced that some restaurants, CHURCHES, and theaters will be able to reopen on Monday, April 27 because the state is “on track” to meet the criteria for “Phase 1” of the process of reopening the state.

“Subject to the specific social distancing and sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs, and restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27,” Kemp said.

“By taking this measured action, we will get Georgians back to work safely, without undermining the progress we all have made in this battle against COVID-19,” Kemp said.

Live performance venues, amusement parks, bars, and nightclubs will remain closed and Kemp will let the statewide shelter-in-place order expire on April 30. Your governor also added that elderly and medically fragile patients have to shelter-in-place until May 13.

That’s not the most shameful part of Kemp’s new “order” however, the state stealer also ADMITTED that this will surely make the number of coronavirus cases go up but ya know—NO BIG DEAL.

“I will say that, when we have more people moving around we probably will see our cases continue to go up, but we’re a lot better prepared for that than we were a month ago,” Kemp said.

Whew chile, the ghetto.

The decision to reopen is rightfully getting this scummy, scammy, Trump flunkey relentlessly roasted.

Brian Kemp suppressed votes, purged voters in Georgia and stole the Governorship away from Stacey Abrams. Now he’s going to purge even more voters by killing them faster with a deadly virus. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) April 20, 2020

Me to all Georgia residents on Friday… pic.twitter.com/pn5vBnjXFj — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) April 20, 2020

GA has confirmed 18,947 cases of COVID-19, with 733 deaths.

What do YOU think about Kemp reopening Georgia’s corona coated businesses this weekend???

Due to favorable data & more testing, gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, cosmetologists, hair designers, nail care artists, estheticians, their respective schools & massage therapists can reopen Friday, April 24 with Minimum Basic Operations. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

Minimum Basic Operations includes, but is not limited to, screening workers for fever and respiratory illness, enhancing workplace sanitation, wearing masks & gloves if appropriate, separating workspaces by six feet, teleworking if possible & implementing staggered shifts. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

Subject to specific social distancing & sanitation mandates, theaters, private social clubs & restaurant dine-in services will be allowed to reopen on Monday, April 27. We'll release more information in the next few days. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020

Bars, nightclubs, operators of amusement park rides & live performance venues will remain closed. #gapol — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) April 20, 2020