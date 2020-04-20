100% That Azz: Lizzo Bares Her Cheeks In The Name Of Self Love [Video]

Lizzo is showing off her bare booty for a good reason. She wants her fans and folks around the globe to practice self love! The “Because I Love You” singer is showing love to a body, she says, that she wouldn’t typically show lover too — her but.

It’s been a long a–day. Focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today. This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self-care routines…. self-hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that b–ch. Love you!

Show your fanny in the name of mental health, we dig it. If you wanted to show one of your body parts some love, which one would it be?