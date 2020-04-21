That Sounds…Different: Dwayne Johnson Is Executive Producing A Scripted Series About Backyard Wrestling With Issa Rae

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is ready to add yet another project to his already overflowing plate.

The former pro wrestler is set to executive produce a half-hour series for HBO that centers around the creation of a backyard wrestling league. According to reports from Variety, Johnson’s fellow HBO cohort, Issa Rae, and Dany Garcia are also set to executive produce the series.

Currently named TRE CNT (also “Tre Count”), the series is going to center around a young protagonist who works at a dock and also wrestles on the side (Cassius Jones). He goes on to inherit his grandfather’s life-insurance money and the deed to his house, which he turns into a “hip-hop centric backyard wrestling empire,” along with help from family and friends. The series will be set in Houston’s Third Ward (which is where ‘The Tre’ comes from).

The show is going to be written by Mohamad El Masri, who also will executive produce the project. Johnson and Garcia will serve as executive producers under their Seven Bucks production banner, while Rae will serve as executive producer through her production company, Issa Rae Productions.

This new show will further tie The Rock to HBO, following Johnson’s starring role in Ballers, which concluded it’s final season last year. Garcia also executive produced that show, while Issa stars in and executive produces Insecure for the same network.

Are you here for a show about backyard wrestling?!