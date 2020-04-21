For Your Viewing Pleasure: Here Is One Of The Most Scathingly Soul-Snatching Scenes From ‘Selah And The Spades’ [Video]

Coronavirus still has much of America on stay-at-home status and you may be looking to catch up on TV shows or films that you haven’t seen over the past couple years.

Allow us to help steer you in the right direction. Perhaps you missed Selah And The Spades, the 2019 release by Tayarisha Poe in her directorial debut. The film stars Lovie Simone, Celeste O’Connor, Jharrel Jerome, Gina Torres, and Jesse Williams. Powerhouse cast, incredible dialogue, and cinematography that will keep you glued to every single frame.

Luckily for you, it’s streaming now on Amazon Prime Video and they’ve been so kind as to release this scene to whet your appetite.

Press play and have a look.

Are you whet?