Wise AF: Tia Mowry Embraces Her Gray Hair, Wrinkles & Stretch Marks

Tia Mowry-Hardrict is showing fans what home life is REALLY like for her and she’s doing it with no filters. The 41-year-old actress shared a selfie a few days back showing off her growing and graying afro. The show of Tia featured no make-up or filters, just a real glimpse into how Tia is chilling around the crib.

In a more recent post, Tia went into depth about her feelings on seeing the signs of aging on her hair and skin. The mom says it’s a beautiful thing and she fully embraces the stretch marks, wrinkles and grays.

It’s a #blessing to #age. #Grey hairs are signs of wisdom. #wrinkles are signs that you’ve laughed. #strechmarks and stretched out stomachs are the beautiful miraculous signs of giving #birth. No more perky boobs are the signs that you once fed your babies. #Embrace it. Because getting older, growing older, being HERE is a #beautiful. 🙏🏽

Still cute AF. Go Tia!