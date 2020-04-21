Let ‘Em Know: Cardi B Warns Georgia Residents After Governor Brian Kemp Announces The Reopening Of Non-Essential Businesses

Cardi B Warns Georgia Residents After Governor Announces Reopening
It’s scary to think that a lot of celebrities in the entertainment world have more sense than the politicians in office, but in 2020, that’s becoming the norm.
On Monday, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made headlines after announcing that non-essential businesses–like bowling alleys, gyms, and massage parlors–would be able to open their doors as early as this week. Obviously, that’s irresponsible as f*** and will likely result in a lot of unnecessary deaths, but…ya know…the economy!
Following his announcement, Baller Alert posted the news over on their Instagram page, which is where Cardi B decided to comment, letting people know they still need to be safe.
“I just want to let people DONT GO AROUND YOUR PARENTS OR GRANDPARENTS!Once there sick and in the hospital wit covid you won’t be able to see how and what they treating them with,” Cardi commented. “They will literally have them die slow !They are not nurturing covid patience with the proper foods ,tea to boost their immunes.STRAIGHT MEDICATION !Your parents , grandparents or YOU will most likely pass by yourself in a cold hospital with no physical contact with your love ones .HEALTH OVER CAPITALISM!”
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been vocal to her residents in Atlanta about using common sense and staying inside, but unfortunately, the same can’t be said for the rest of Georgia.
